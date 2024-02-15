MCHS falls short nine points against Nevada

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The Mustangs challenged the Nevada Tigers on Friday but fell by a score of 63-54.

The first quarter saw the Mustangs put 14 points on the scoreboard, thanks partly to players Josh Pacheco, who scored two points; Destyn Dowd, who scored six; Toby Moore, who scored four points; and Cory Tuttle, who scored two.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs began to lose their momentum and the Tigers crept up from behind. Pacheco scored four points and Moore scored seven. At 6:16 on the clock, the Mustangs were ahead 18-15. At 2:47, the Tigers were on top, 21-19. The quarter ended with the Tigers leading 27-25.

The third quarter saw the Mustangs score 17 points against the Tigers 14. Pacheco scored seven points and took advantage of his two free throw shots and one 3-point shot. Sam Barton and Dowd both sank 3-point shots, while Moore and Tuttle scored two points each. As the clock hit 3:28, both teams were neck and neck, with the score tied at 35. The quarter ended with the Mustangs back on top, 42-41.

In the fourth quarter, Nevada took the lead again, as the Mustangs fell behind in scoring, 22-12 points in favor of the Tigers. At 3:37, Dowd sank a 3-point shot. But as the clock began to run out, the Mustangs couldn't match the shooting of their challengers. The game ended with the Tigers winning, 63-54.

During the quarter, Pacheco scored four points -- two of which were successful free throws. Cael Carlin scored five points, and Dowd hit one 3-point shot.

Notable Mustang players included Pacheco with 17 points, Moore with 13, and Dowd with 12 points.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Josh Pacheco (13) leaps to perform a successful layup and adds two points to the score board.

