Lady Mustangs rise as Big 8 West Conference champions

MCDONALD COUNTY -- After remaining undefeated 6-0. The MCHS Girls' Basketball Varsity team took home the title of Big 8 West Conference champions after defeating the Nevada Tigers on Friday, Feb. 9.

During the game, the Mustangs took the lead and kept their stride all the way to victory.

The first quarter set the stage for the game as the Mustangs gained the momentum they needed to win. This would carry them throughout the game.

Carlin Martin scored four points but missed her free throw shot. Carlee Cooper scored four points, Dakota O'Brien scored five points, taking advantage of one of her two free throws, and Jamie Washam scored two points, ending the first quarter 17-12.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs remained unrelenting as they commanded the court, ending with a 25-16 lead.

Anna Clarkson scored two points; O'Brien scored six points and sank two free throws.

The third quarter saw the Lady Tigers double down and attempt to catch up behind the Mustangs, outscoring the Mustangs 12-9. Still, the Mustangs remained on top and ended the quarter up by a score of 34-28.

O'Brien scored four points, Washam scored three points, and Roslynn Huston scored two points but failed to sink her two free throw shots.

In the final quarter, tensions rose as the Tigers began to catch up. Coach Sean Crane called a timeout to strategize with his players. The fourth quarter saw players shine as they sank seven of the eight free-throw shots they were given.

Katelynn Townsend sank her two free throws. Martin scored one. Cooper added six points, four of those shots were successful free throws, and Washam scored two points.

Eventually, the Mustangs prevailed and won the game 45-40. Leaving the court as the Big 8 West conference game champions. They remained undefeated, 6-0.

Notable players were O'Brien, with 15 points, and Cooper, with 10.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Carlie Martin (12) tosses the ball to her teammate, Dakota O'Brien (15).



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Both MCHS and Nevada players leap for the ball and attempt to catch a rebound.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Coach Sean Crane takes a knee to discuss strategy with his players. The Mustangs would go on to win, 45-40.

