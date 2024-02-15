Help grow future leaders by giving back on Give FFA Day

INDIANAPOLIS -- Individuals across the country can make a difference in the lives of the more than 945,000 FFA members this month by participating in Give FFA Day during National FFA Week.

For the eighth year, during National FFA Week, individuals will have an opportunity to step up and support FFA and agricultural education through Give FFA Day on Feb. 22. Funds raised support various programs on local, state and national levels. During the 24 hours of giving, donors can donate to the National FFA and the state FFA associations of their choice.

In February, the organization will celebrate FFA, advisors and members as part of National FFA Week, which includes giving back during Give FFA Day. For over 90 years, the National FFA Organization has strived to make a difference in students' lives. Donations help FFA grow the next generation of leaders. Through FFA, members can find their paths to success.

With almost a million members, there is a need for sustained funding to provide valuable programs, events, skills training and more; through generous supporters like those on Give FFA Day, FFA members can thrive.

"FFA has been instrumental in growing my skills related to leadership, teamwork and communication. Donor support makes it possible for students like me to grow and achieve our goals in both a personal and career capacity," said Lauren Thornhill, an Ohio state FFA officer.

This year, the organization aims to raise $1 million during the 24 hours of Give FFA Day. FFA hopes to achieve this by challenging everyone to contribute throughout the day. Donors can give to support the mission of National FFA, support their home state, provide the iconic FFA blue jackets, travel assistance to FFA members for career and leadership development events, teacher support and resources and opportunities for female FFA members.

RFD-TV has generously pledged to match the first $100,000 in donations on Give FFA Day.

In addition, American Family Insurance and John Deere will also match donations on Give FFA Day. Matching details will be announced throughout the day.

"Donors at every level ensure we continue to grow the future leaders of agriculture and the world," said Kimberly Coveney, the annual fund manager for the National FFA Foundation. "Give FFA Day is an opportunity for each FFA supporter to magnify their impact on the lives of young people when they join other donors across the country. Every gift makes a difference, and we are grateful for our donors and their continued support and belief in FFA and agricultural education."

To prepare for Give FFA Day, visit FFA.org/GiveFFADay. See how you can give back to the organization and encourage others to do the same.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.