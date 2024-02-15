Goodman experiences changes in government, administration

GOODMAN -- Following the resignation of John Bunch from his post as Goodman's elected mayor, the city filed motions resulting in a series of changes in its administration and government on Thursday, Feb 8. These changes result in a new mayor, two new aldermen, and the city employees returning to their former positions.

Council members filed a motion to accept the resignation of former mayor John Bunch. Bunch was removed from all the city's bank accounts, which included its bank account CDs, credit cards, and his position as a check signer.

Interim mayor Clay Sexson then asked council members to appoint a new mayor to serve until April 28, 2025, the date of the general municipal election.

Former mayor J.R. Fisher, who was present at the meeting, spoke up and offered to fill the mayor's position.

"I'd like to put my name in the hat for that," said Fisher.

Fisher said he would "be more than happy" to answer any questions council members had about his character, the previous administration, and the policies he helped enact while he was mayor.

Sexson asked council members if "anyone would like to nominate Mr. Fisher." None of the council members spoke up, instead a motion was filed to appoint Sexson as mayor. The motion passed unanimously.

Sexson's appointment as mayor left the Southward alderman seat vacant. After deliberating, council members voted to have Fisher serve as South Ward alderman. The motion passed, and Fisher was sworn in.

The city went into closed session, and after returning, alderman Calvin Wilson asked Mayor Sexson to read a statement.

"I, Calvin Wilson, for personal reasons, am resigning my position as North Ward alderman for the city of Goodman, effective immediately. Respectfully, Calvin Wilson."

Wilson also asked his name to be taken off the ballot as he no longer plans to run for alderman during the 2024 general municipal elections.

A motion was filed and a resolution passed, accepting Wilson's resignation.

Prior to the meeting, Sexson requested two individuals whose names were on the ballot to attend the meeting. With Wilson's North Ward alderman seat vacant, the city had the opportunity to appoint a new alderman.

"I invited two candidates here from the North Ward," said Sexson: "Greg Beckner and Miss Darlene Villa. Either one of them, I think, would make a good candidate and either one of them, I think, can win the election."

Sexson asked the council to consider Beckner for nomination, but the council did not file a motion. Instead, alderman J.R. Fisher asked the council to nominate Villa.

"I'd recommend Darlene. She's been coming to meetings; she's got her signs out and up to see it. Already, she's been here seeing what's going on," said Fisher.

Council members agreed and a motion was filed to appoint Villa to serve as North Ward alderman in place of Wilson.

As the meeting was about to be adjourned, one resident asked, "Have we been able to replace any of the employees that we've lost?"

"In that case, we did decide to bring all the employees back ... and all of them have agreed to come back," said Sexson.

Before Sexson could finish his sentence, residents applauded and cheered. After the meeting adjourned, city employees Madisun Branstetter and C.J. Estes embraced and congratulated each other.

Goodman's new administration includes Sexson, Fisher, Rex Jordan, Clyde Davidson and Villa.