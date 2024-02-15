FFA changes lives, prepares members for premier leadership and career success

According to the FFA website, "FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA develops members' potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success."

"Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.

"FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.

"The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters 'FFA' stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change."

"FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers," the national website goes on to say. "FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.

"FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But we are the future biologists, future chemists, future veterinarians, future engineers, and future entrepreneurs of America, too.

"Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Our members live the motto 'Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live and Living to Serve.' FFA members rise to the challenge of service, embracing members of all walks of life united through FFA."

National FFA Week

National FFA Week this year is Feb. 17-23. FFA chapters around the country will be celebrating National FFA Week and sharing what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.