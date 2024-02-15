Eighth graders visit MCHS for first time.

ANDERSON -- On Wednesday, Feb. 7, MCHS hosted the McDonald County School district's eighth graders, giving them an inside look at the high school they will attend in the coming year. This allows students to visit different classrooms and meet their peers. MCHS tours also help students ease into their new setting and overcome the fear of attending a new school.

"Every eighth grader in the district gets to spend a full day here at the high school," said Huston Brady, junior class counselor. "They'll spend 15 minutes in each group. They'll get to see the library, JROTC, band and a bunch of other different clubs and programs. They'll even eat lunch with [MCHS students]."

High school students took the lead in guiding the tours.

Kelsie Lilly is one of the guides. She is a four-year senior student and on the MCHS POM team.

"As a senior, I understand being scared because there are so many different things," said Lilly. But to have another senior here who has been in their shoes is very beneficial."

From her experience, Lilly said students may have difficulty asking questions to teachers, but having their peers guide the tours helps them open up and feel comfortable.

Each class devoted 15 minutes to give presentations and answer any questions.

One student, Robinson Yoshino, gave a presentation about Joyce Pacheco's computer science class. He told about his experience joining the class and how the skills he gained will help him in a future career as a drone pilot.

He also showed them computer science equipment students can expect to use, such as the department's laser and 3-D printers.

Eighth-grade students also visited the drama department and played games, which high school students said enhanced their skills as performers.

Ethan Massey is an eighth-grade student and took part in these games. He will attend MCHS next year.

While on the tour, he said his favorite class was the culinary arts class. He wants to pursue a career in diesel mechanics.

This experience of visiting MCHS helped him because he was nervous. But he's "a little more excited now."

He has advice for his peers, "I just want everybody that's coming to be a freshman. Don't miss it."