Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Amanda J. Bruneau v. Adam L. Bruneau.

Dustie Gardner v. Daniel Gardner.

State of Missouri:

Alejandro Lemus v. Michael Hosier. Breach of contract.

Joseph Brown v. Director Of Revenue. Miscellaneous associate civil-other.

Bryan Beauford v. Angie Williams. Unlawful detainer.

Citibank, N.A. v. Maria M. Rico Ruiz. Suit on account.

Lou Crittenden v. Department Of Revenue. Miscellaneous associate civil-other.

Discover Bank v. Kendall R. Condreay. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Cathy E. Joseph. Suit on account.

Kelly Marie King v. Tony Allen King Sr. Administrative order.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Stephanie M. Gilmore. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dorothy Plummer. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Michael F. Rodriguez. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Travis Roller. Contract-other.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Cody Cade. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. David A. Dyer. Breach of contract.

TTCU Federal Credit Union v. Kodi Keene. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Almeta L. Freeman v. Eliberto Ramirez. Breach of contract.

Capital One Bank, N.A. v. Marcia E. Cypret. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Teresa S. Miller.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mu Dah. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ian S. Shay. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Orie T. Williams. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Arlie K. Wilson. Suit on account.

Kime Property LLC v. Lisa G. Madewell. Unlawful detainer.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Chase Logan. Suit on account.

Village Capital Investment v. Benjamin Chastain IV. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Carson Ray Brock. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jacob Wayne Owens. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Angel Arteaga. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. DWI -- alcohol.

Brandy Patricia Bevis. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Tyler D. Cleaver. Domestic assault.

Jesse L. Collins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicholas Aaron Jesser. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Jenny Lynn Merrill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Wayne Owens. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Lisa June Rivera. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. DWI -- alcohol.

Floyd W. Smith. Stealing.

Thomas J. Smugala Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael Lee Valencia. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to drive within a single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Felonies:

Robert Darrell Blevins. Assault.

Adam Lee Bruneau. Domestic assault.

Sandra Lee Christian. Assault.

Elizabeth L. Hensley v. Landon Hensley.

Bobby Mack Gutherless. DWI -- alcohol.

Berlin C. Hall III. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Kelly McKenzie. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Samantha A. Qualls. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

Rory J. Shay. Property damage.

John W. Shellenberger. Possession of controlled substance.

Floyd Wayne Smith. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Nichelle Nicole Smith. DWI -- physical injury. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

The following cases were heard:

James Lance Dumond. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Trevor Levi Reinke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Alan Ray Vallance. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Cecil DeWayne Baker. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibly (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Buddy James Hamilton. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Tiawana M. Kaufman. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Jewel Leach. Failure to register motor vehicle.

David Nickell. Domestic assault.

Skyler Ryan Peters. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Trevor Levi Reinke. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Dudley P. Robonei. Assault.

Isaiah Lewis Ryan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Steve K. Stewart. Trespass. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Alan Ray Vallance. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Vincent P.P. Castro. Involuntary manslaughter.

Jake David Cline. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Lennie Olsen. Property damage.