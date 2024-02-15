Bacon Me Krazy restaurant opens in Anderson

PINEVILLE -- Bacon Me Krazy, a restaurant owned by Jeff Carney, opened in Anderson on Feb. 1. The restaurant, located at Stangs gas station where Mazzio's was previously located, is now home to several fresh food options, as well as a homemade sauce bar.

Carney said Bacon Me Krazy can be found in two other locations, both in Joplin, as well as a food truck. Carney said all menu items are made fresh daily with a wide variety of options to choose from.

"We do bacon cheeseburgers, fresh meat, never frozen, a six-ounce patty," Carney said. "Fries -- bacon cheese fries, bacon jalapeno cheese fries, bacon ranch cheese fries, we have some entrees with mashed potatoes and corn with a pork tenderloin, chicken fried steak, or a hamburger steak. We have pizza fries, and we have bacon-wrapped jalapeno mushrooms, bacon ranch fried pickles, and quite a few other things."

Carney said his restaurant offers "something different" for community members, offering a different type of food in Anderson, while ensuring all food is made fresh daily.

"It adds someplace different to eat," Carney said. "Some place fresh and new that adds something to the community."

Carney said something that makes his restaurant unique is the homemade sauce bar offered among other toppings.

"We cook it all fresh; there isn't anything frozen or processed," Carney said. "So everything is done fresh daily. There are a lot of sauces that are made fresh daily -- garlic aioli, bacon mayonnaise, spicy avocado, and we put them on our toppings bar so when somebody comes in, they can use all their own sauces and dress their own burgers."

Bacon Me Krazy is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The business's menu can be found on its Facebook page.