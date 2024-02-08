SWC Arts Center will present ‘A Lil Bit Country and A Lil Bit Bluegrass’

The Southwest City Arts Center will present A Lil Bit Country and A Lil Bit Bluegrass at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 207 S. Broadway. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the bank or by calling 417-366-0498. All proceeds will benefit the SWC Arts Center building and program funds.

Greenland Station Bluegrass Band

Greenland Station began when two old schoolmates, Pam Baldridge on bass and Matt Tomlinson on guitar, ran across each other on the steps of an old school house where a lot of music was played during the winter months. After getting together to jam a couple of times, they really enjoyed it and decided to take the next step. So Pam and Matt, along with Pam's husband Gary on guitar, formed Greenland Station, named after Pam and Matt's hometown.

Rounding out the group are two great musicians, Sam Coffey on banjo and Isaac McCutcheon on mandolin, with all five members adding their vocals.

Greenland Station, a fun, traditional and progressive band, will get your toes tapping and offers something for everyone!

Gary Frye with Cliff Hughes

Gary grew up in Southwest City and in Jay, Okla., where he graduated from high school. He now resides in East Texas and has graciously accepted the invitation to play at the Arts Center, where many friends and family members are excited to greet him.

Gary has played his country and gospel music all over Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. He is a member of the Grapevine Texas Opry and was inducted into its Hall of Fame for winning Favorite Gospel Artist of the Year for three years straight. He has also performed, as recently as this past August, at Music Country USA in Texas.

Joining Gary for this performance is Cliff Hughes, retired from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and a drummer from Jay, Okla.

Their Lil Bit of Country will be easy on the ears and sure to please all.