Barbara Zahm





Barbara A. Zahm, 76, of Rogers died Jan. 30, 2024. She was born March 21, 1947, in Omaha, Neb.

Barbara was a mom and a friend to all that knew her. She was loved and respected by many. An avid gardener, she was happiest with her hands in the dirt. One of her proudest moments was becoming a master gardener last year. She was also an amazing cook and baker and made sure no one ever left hungry.

She raised her family in Southwest Missouri, lived in North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, and returned to Northwest Arkansas upon her husband Richard's retirement. Her career ranged from bookkeeping to entrepreneur, starting and owning businesses that incorporated her talents. Wherever she lived and worked you could be sure she formed deep and lasting relationships.

Faith was an integral part of her life, forming the foundation she needed to not only cope, but to grow in the face of the challenges of the last year.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard (Monni), Michele (Ron) and Marcy (Flo); siblings, Jeanne (Jose), Susan, Kris (Al) and Jim (Ann); nephew, David; brother-in-law, Don (Maggie); and numerous "adopted" children she loved as much as her own (you know who you are).

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Rogers.

In lieu of sending flowers and gifts, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: your local Master Gardener program, Alleycat.org or the Nature Conservancy.

Every time you plant a seed, a plant, a garden, harvest your beans or just "play in the dirt," she will be there with you, each step of the way.



