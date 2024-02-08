MCHS wins homecoming game against East Newton

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County boys basketball team beat East Newton, 51-46, to cap off homecoming celebrations on Friday night in Anderson.

The Mustangs gathered scored 14 points and held East Newton to nine in the opening quarter, but East Newton played catchup and took the lead with 14 points in the second quarter and held McDonald County to eight -- Josh Pacheco, four points, and Toby Moore and Cael Carlin two points each.

In the second half, the Mustangs jumped ahead of the Patriots again with 12 -- Carlin contributed nine points -- and held the Patriots to four in the third.

East Newton outscored McDonald County 19-17 in the final quarter. Moore scored four, Anthony D'Amico three, Destyn Dowd and Carlin scored one apiece.

Pacheco finished with 22 points and Carlin 15 in the homecoming win.

Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior forward Destyn Dowd shoots during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior Toby Moore reaches for a rebound during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior Toby Moore shoots from under the basket during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior Josh Pacheco shoots from the right side during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS sophomore Cael Carlin shoots from under the basket during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior forward Destyn Dowd shoots during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior forward Destyn Dowd looks to pass the ball during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



Randy Moll/McDonald County Press MCHS senior Josh Pacheco shoots from under the basket during play against East Newton on Friday night in Anderson.



