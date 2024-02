McDonald County wrestling results

Varsity boys

Carl Junction 50, McDonald County 24

106: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County) over Zane Gunnett (Carl Junction) by decision 9-7.

113: Carter Foglesong (Carl Junction) over Adam Bogart (McDonald County) by fall in 0:50.

120: Drake Richardson (Carl Junction) won.

126: Sam Melton (Carl Junction) over Paden Vance (McDonald County) by fall in 2:05.

132: Max Matthews (Carl Junction) over Landon Vick (McDonald County) by fall in 1:46.

138: Ayden Ball (McDonald County) over Camdon Kunkle (Carl Junction) by decision 9-7.

144: Brenden Berry (Carl Junction) over Dominic Navin (McDonald County) by fall in 3:28.

150: Ethan Jones (McDonald County) over Linards Itkacs (Carl Junction) by fall in 5:49.

157: Aaron Dillingham (Carl Junction) over Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) by technical fall 16-1 in 2:12.

165: Dexter Merrell (Carl Junction) over Brady Bogart (McDonald County) by fall in 0:20.

175: Tony Stewart (Carl Junction) over Alex Bogart (McDonald County) by fall in 4:41.

190: Josh Cassatt (Carl Junction) over Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) by decision 8-7.

215: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won.

285: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) over Blake Starks (Carl Junction) by fall in 3:07.

Varsity girls

McDonald 24, Carl Junction 12

100: Heaven Urbina (McDonald County) won.

105: Double forfeit.

110: Double forfeit.

115: Bryanna McCabe (Carl Junction) won.

120: Double forfeit.

125: Double forfeit.

130: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) over Jazmyne Blaney (Carl Junction), fall 0:41.

135: Double forfeit.

140: Isabella Montez (Carl Junction) over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 0:38.

145: Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County) won.

155: Double forfeit.

170: Double forfeit.

190: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won.

235: Double forfeit.

Boys Junior Varsity

Ozark JV Scramble

McDonald County placed fourth

126: Tucker Holcomb placed seventh.

Round 1: Logan Fleeman (Marshfield) won by fall over Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County), fall 5:20.

Round 2: Peirce Newcomb (Neosho) won by fall over Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County), fall 2:58.

Round 3: Bryce Bonneson (Nixa) won by fall over Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County), fall 1:44.

Seventh place match: Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County) received a bye.

126: Roland Wardlaw placed fourth.

Round 1: Christian Kropf (Ozark) won by fall over Roland Wardlaw (McDonald County), fall 1:40.

Round 2: Roland Wardlaw (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 3: Roland Wardlaw (McDonald County) won by fall over Donald Angell (Nixa), fall 3:18.

Third place match: Bryce Bonneson (Nixa) won by decision over Roland Wardlaw (McDonald County), decisions 4-3.

132: Landon Vick placed first.

Round 2: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by decision over Ezra Rutherford (Nixa), decision 9-6.

Round 3: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by fall over Charlie Packard (Logan-Rogersville), fall 0:57.

Round 4: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by fall over Steven Corbin (Marshfield), fall 1:59.

Round 5: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by fall over Laken Fullerton (Marshfield), fall 2:29.

138: Anthony Ocampo placed fourth.

Round 1: RJ Hill (Marshfield) won by decision over Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County), decision 7-5.

Round 2: Sivad Davis (Nixa) won by fall over Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County), fall 1:23.

Round 3: Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County) won by fall over Korbin Mullen (Branson), fall 3:17.

Fifth place match: Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County) won by medical forfeit over Landon Kepley (Nixa), medical forfeit.

Third place match: Greyson Euliss (Ozark) won by decision over Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County), decision 6-2.

150: Andrew Bogart placed fourth.

Round 1: Blake Griffin (Ozark) won by fall over Andrew Bogart (McDonald County), fall 2:48.

Round 2: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by major decision over Elijah Harmon (Branson), major decision 17-4.

Round 3: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Eli Butts (Marshfield), fall 1:17.

Third place match: Angel (Gael) Navarro (Branson) won by fall over Andrew Bogart (McDonald County), fall 5:08.

HS 150: Tanner Casey placed sixth.

Round 1: Sam Vejraska (Branson) won by fall over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), fall 0:53.

Round 2: Tanner Casey (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 3: Angel (Gael) Navarro (Branson) won by major decision over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), major decision 13-5.

Fifth place match: Eli Butts (Marshfield) won by fall over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), fall 1:29.

165: Isaias Martinez placed fifth.

Round 1: Grady Kerans (Ozark) won by fall over Isaias Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:22.

Round 2: Devan Aguirre (Marshfield) won by fall over Isaias Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:22.

Round 3: Ryley Steimel (Marshfield) won by fall over Isaias Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:22.

Round 4: Tyler Gibson (Nixa) won by fall over Isaias Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:34.

175: Kayden Bruneau placed fifth.

Round 1: Mason Rippee (Logan-Rogersville) won by fall over Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County), fall 0:44.

Round 2: Colton Powell (Ozark) won by fall over Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County), fall 2:58.

Round 3: James Grother (Nixa) won by fall over Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County), fall 3:23.

Round 4: Keegan Reynolds (Marshfield) won by fall over Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County), fall 0:20.

175: Emmit Houston placed first.

Round 1: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by fall over Braydon Holsteen (Marshfield), fall 1:16.

Round 2: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by forfeit over Malaki Timmons (Marshfield), forfeit.

Round 4: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by medical forfeit over Wyatt McGaughey (Logan-Rogersville), medical forfeit.

Round 5: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by fall over Jason Swink (Branson), fall 3:32.

215: Miguel Melendez placed second.

Round 1: Miguel Melendez (McDonald County) won by fall over Addison Ridings (Marshfield), fall 3:18.

Round 2: Miguel Melendez (McDonald County) won by fall over Myles Moesner (Ozark), fall 3:57.

Round 3: Miguel Melendez (McDonald County) won by fall over Kaden Kelley (Nixa), fall 5:12.

Round 4: Champ Porter (Nixa) won by fall over Miguel Melendez (McDonald County), fall 2:47.

HS 285: Tafavi Ruan placed first.

Round 1: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 2: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by fall over Damen Soloman (McDonald County), fall 1:41.

Round 3: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by decision over Austin Croy (Marshfield), decision 5-2.

First place match: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by technical fall over JT Cordell (Ozark), technical fall 25-10.

285: Damen Soloman placed fifth.

Round 1: Austin Croy (Marshfield) won by fall over Damen Soloman (McDonald County), fall 1:26.

Round 2: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by fall over Damen Soloman (McDonald County), fall 1:41.

Round 3: Damen Soloman (McDonald County) received a bye.

Fifth place match: Damen Soloman (McDonald County) won by fall over Randolf Thiersaint (Branson), fall 2:36.

285: Landon Obed placed fourth.

Round 1: Landon Obed (McDonald County) won by injury default over Parker White (Logan-Rogersville), injury 2:19.

Round 2: Landon Obed (McDonald County) won by fall over Jt Cordell (Ozark), fall 1:36.

Round 3: Landon Obed (McDonald County) won by fall over Randolf Thiersaint (Branson), fall 0:51.

Third place match: Austin Croy (Marshfield) won by fall over Landon Obed (McDonald County), fall 4:41.