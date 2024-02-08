McDonald County Library receives mini-grant for computer replacement

The McDonald County Library announced it had been granted a Library Services and Technology Act mini-grant totaling $13,426, enabling the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library to replace all eight patron computers and two laptops with newer, high-performing models.

The library staff is grateful for the financial support that allowed it to maintain the top performance of its systems.

Library computers normally need to be replaced every five years to prevent issues and expenses associated with repairing outdated models that experience slow processing times and other issues. The Southwest City computers were acquired through an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant in 2017, and it has been six years since their installation. Despite some issues, the library has been fortunate enough to keep them running, but it was time for an upgrade.

The McDonald County Library is immensely thankful for the opportunity to enhance our patrons' experience through grant-funded projects like this.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.