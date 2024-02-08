McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan 28

Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 39, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Jan 30

Jessica Marie Haibon, 31, Anderson, passing bad check

Jan 31

Joshua Randall Bissell, 25, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Sandra Lee Christian, 61, Noel, assault -- third degree, burglary -- second degree

Floyd Wayne Smith, 23, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, stealing -- fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years

Feb 1

Robert Darrell Blevins, 52, Southwest City, domestic assault -- second degree

Caleb Joseph Gardner, 21, Noel, defective equipment

Gunner Lee Jenkins, 31, Southwest City, driving while revoked or while suspended, operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Samantha A. Qualls, 25, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct (2)

Alice Marie Woolard, 37, Noel, assault -- fourth degree, pursuant to subdivision

Feb 3

David Paul Dowell, 43, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility