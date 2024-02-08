McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan 28
Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 39, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Jan 30
Jessica Marie Haibon, 31, Anderson, passing bad check
Jan 31
Joshua Randall Bissell, 25, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Sandra Lee Christian, 61, Noel, assault -- third degree, burglary -- second degree
Floyd Wayne Smith, 23, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, stealing -- fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years
Feb 1
Robert Darrell Blevins, 52, Southwest City, domestic assault -- second degree
Caleb Joseph Gardner, 21, Noel, defective equipment
Gunner Lee Jenkins, 31, Southwest City, driving while revoked or while suspended, operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Samantha A. Qualls, 25, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct (2)
Alice Marie Woolard, 37, Noel, assault -- fourth degree, pursuant to subdivision
Feb 3
David Paul Dowell, 43, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility