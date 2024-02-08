Freeman presents Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop

Sipping food, sampling beverages and shopping for gifts -- all for a very good cause. This pretty much sums up the third annual Galentine's Day Sip & Shop event, a guilt-free girl's night out on the town where they can shower themselves with some needed "me" time.

Presented by Freeman Health Auxiliary and Great Southern Bank, the Sip & Shop includes a wide selection of offerings from Joplin area boutiques, as well as delicious samples and sips from local restaurants, breweries and wineries.

Sip & Shop is scheduled for Feb. 9, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., at the Roxy Event Center, 102 S. Joplin Avenue in Joplin.

This special night is more than wining and dining. The come-and-go event raises money for the Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund, which provides mammogram screenings and post-mastectomy garments to local women in need. It's important, considering a single mammogram costs roughly $500, and more than 9,000 women from the Four States neglect their annual mammograms due to costs. Last year's event raised $14,000, and Galentine's officials hope to meet or exceed $17,000 this year.

A special item that will be raffled off this year is a Coach handbag valued at $400, donated by Freeman president and chief executive officer Paula Baker.

Participating boutiques are donating 15% of their proceeds toward the mammogram fund. They include Bella Donna Boutique, Bend the Trend, Blue Moon Boutique, Bourbon Boutique, Cactus Creek Boutique, Dr. Flys Salon, Freeman Gift Gallery, La Boussole Medical Spa & Wellness Center, Lenkabl Permanent Jewelry, Oasis Boutique, Paint Chips & Glitter Boutique, The Rowe Boutique, The Social Beauty Bar and Sophie Boutique. Food and beverages will be provided by Christine's Vineyard, Club 609, Eagles Landing Wine, Freeman Nutrition Services, Just a Taste, and Keltoi Winery.

Admission is $35, which includes access to food, shopping, wine tasting, and a special take-home item.