Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dorothy L. Blount v. Elijah A. Blount.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investment v. Austin T. Lankford. Unlawful detainer.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Josh A. Polhemus. Breach of contract.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Donald Thompson.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Peter Kamihara. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Jessica S. Ali'ifua. Suit on account.

Joyce Haynes v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Misc-associates civil-other.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Daniel C. Holtzman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Justin G. Roberts. Contract-other.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Harold L. Starkey. Breach of contract.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. Alec Baker. Suit on account.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. April L. Tandy. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Terence Pierson. Breach of contract.

Rick Stockett v. David Morris Jr. Other miscellaneous actions.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Byron Gene Anderson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Shannon W. Barwick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Andrea L. Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James Lance Dumond. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Candelario Edwin Esteban Gonzalez. Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Violate provision of Sec's 302.130 or 302.178 intermediate driver's license or temp instruction permit.

Nathan Joseph Hand. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sheila Margaret Knibbs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Meafou S. Meafou. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony Loyle Roberts. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Glenna Denise Salsbery. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Tena Leann Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin David White. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandon Lee Yoder. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Umedhon Zhumaev. Failed to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle (reciprocal agreement).

State of Missouri:

Byron Gene Anderson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eric Noel Bishop. Littering. Trespassing.

Wendi N. Brock. Stealing.

Pena Bacca Juan Carlos. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Clifford Daniels. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Candelario Edwin Esteban Gonzalez. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsiblity.

Loretta Ann Kirch. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lainej Lektak. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Veronica Faith Martinez. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Samantha Victoria Medina. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Idania J. Monterroso Ortiz. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Anthony Loyle Roberts. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsiblity.

Isaiah Lewis Ryan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sarah Ruth Stewart. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jerry Lee Tate. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dawn Marie Tucker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon Lee Yoder. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Umedhon Zhumaev. Drive a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial motor vehicle driver's license.

Felonies:

Eric Noel Bishop. Stealing -- $750 or more.

John L. Christian. Domestic assault.

Anthony J. Roughton. Failed to register as a sex offender.

Lester L. Smith. Possession of controlled substance.

Jeremy James Walters. Assault.

Brandon Lee Yoder. Leaving scene of accident.

The following cases were heard:

Andrea L. Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Josue I. Martinez. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Omer I. Mohamed. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Jordan Lee Reynolds. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Christopher M. Arrowood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Cheyanne R. Landers. Stealing.

Brian C. Lyster. Peace disturbance, second or subsequent offenses. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Clay T. Martin. DWI -- alcohol.

Alvaro D. Solis. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Felonies:

Bobby Mack Gutherless. DWI -- alcohol.

Marco A. Mendez-Romero. Abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury. Endangering the welfare of a child.