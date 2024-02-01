SWC increases water rates to receive USDA funding

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City's council approved an ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 23, increasing rates for water services within the city. This action is to comply with the requirements to receive federal financing for the city's distribution line water project.

The new water rates for residential and commercial customers within Southwest City will be $23.19 for the first 1,000 gallons and $9.15 per 1,000 gallons after the initial rate.

The McDonald County school system will also be subject to the same rate increase.

"[The city] went ahead and signed the ordinance and it raised the water rates," said city clerk Jenifer Anderson. "We had to do that in order to keep the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) grant. It's just one of those things that you have to do."

As of now, the city is in the process of repairing its water distribution lines and will use the USDA funds to get the project underway.

The ordinance will be in effect for all billings on March 1, 2024.

Other council news and reports

Since the last meeting, the police department issued 39 citations: three for driving while revoked or suspended, four for failing to register, two for expired vehicle licenses, one for failing to stop, five for speeding, eight for no insurance, four for driving while intoxicated, one for failing to yield, seven for no valid driver's license, one for assault on LEO, and three for failing to drive in a single lane. The department wrote 44 warnings, conducted five arrests, and made four K9 deployments.

The city paid bills in the amount of $3,145.32.