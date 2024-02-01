Ozark Festival Orchestra to present Young Artists Concert Feb. 25

The Ozark Festival Orchestra, based in Monett, will continue its 44th season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Monett High School Performing Arts Center, 1 David Sippy Drive in Monett, presenting its annual Young Artists Concert.

Under the baton of music director Carla Wootton, the OFO welcomes five young musicians playing pieces for soloists and orchestras as part of the OFO's annual Young Artists program, underwritten by the Barry-Lawrence Area United Fund. The soloists will be:

Cellists Margaret Dodson of Fair Grove, a student of Steuart Pincombe, and Isabelle Suh of Springfield, a student of Stephanie Hunt, playing a movement from a concerto for two cellos by Vivaldi;

Flutist Luis Campos of Monett, a student of René Spencer, playing a movement from Mozart's Second Flute Concerto;

Cellist Sam Garrett of Webster Groves, a student of Tara Santiago, playing a piece by English composer Henry Eccles arranged for string orchestra;

Oboist Elizabeth Snarey of Monett, a student of Wendy Stewart, playing a concert piece by German composer August Klughardt.

The orchestra will also play Shostakovich's rousing "Festive Overture," a march by Czech composer Julius Fucik, a waltz from Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty" and Leroy Anderson's "Plink, Plank, Plunk" for strings.

The OFO's Young Artists Concert has been offered since 2000. The soloists were selected through auditions by a panel of judges. The Barry-Lawrence Area United Fund helps underwrite the concert as part of its outreach, expanding opportunities for young people.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and free for children of high school age and under. The performing arts center is located on the north side of Monett High School, 1 David Sippy Drive in Monett, west of the Price Cutter supermarket at Bridle Lane and East Cleveland Avenue.

The OFO will continue its season with its next annual Marty Beckwith Memorial Pops in the Park Concert on April 14 at the Monett City Park Casino.

The OFO is a community orchestra composed of players from southwest Missouri and nearby towns, focusing primarily on classical music. The orchestra is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization supported by sponsors, memberships, local foundations, ads in the orchestra program book and funds managed by the Monett Community Foundation.