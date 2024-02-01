Mustangs come back after slow start to defeat Cassville

February 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

by Daniel Bereznicki

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Josh Pacheco (#1) scores two points for the Mustangs.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County boys basketball team defeated Cassville 52-48 on Jan. 23.

Cassville led 16-13 after the first quarter. Josh Pacheco scored 5 points for McDonald County and Destyn Dowd and Toby Moore scored 4 points each.

McDonald County outscored Cassville 14-11 in the second quarter behind Dowd's 6 points and Anthony D'Amico's three-point shot.

McDonald County put together another solid quarter in the third with an 11-8 advantage as Dowd chipped in another 5 points.

Cael Carlin scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for McDonald County.

Dowd finished with 15 points, followed by Carlin with 14 points and Pacheco with 12 points.

  photo  Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Cael Carlin (#5) commands the ball and makes his way down the court.
  
  photo  Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Josh Pacheco (#1) sinks a basket from the 3-point line.
  
  photo  Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Destyn Dowd (#15) catches a rebound and goes on to add two points to the scoreboard.
  
  photo  Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press From the 3-point line, Cael Carlin (#5) sinks a basket and adds three points for his team.
  