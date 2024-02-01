Mustangs come back after slow start to defeat Cassville

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County boys basketball team defeated Cassville 52-48 on Jan. 23.
Cassville led 16-13 after the first quarter. Josh Pacheco scored 5 points for McDonald County and Destyn Dowd and Toby Moore scored 4 points each.
McDonald County outscored Cassville 14-11 in the second quarter behind Dowd's 6 points and Anthony D'Amico's three-point shot.
McDonald County put together another solid quarter in the third with an 11-8 advantage as Dowd chipped in another 5 points.
Cael Carlin scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for McDonald County.
Dowd finished with 15 points, followed by Carlin with 14 points and Pacheco with 12 points.