Mustangs come back after slow start to defeat Cassville

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County boys basketball team defeated Cassville 52-48 on Jan. 23.

Cassville led 16-13 after the first quarter. Josh Pacheco scored 5 points for McDonald County and Destyn Dowd and Toby Moore scored 4 points each.

McDonald County outscored Cassville 14-11 in the second quarter behind Dowd's 6 points and Anthony D'Amico's three-point shot.

McDonald County put together another solid quarter in the third with an 11-8 advantage as Dowd chipped in another 5 points.

Cael Carlin scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for McDonald County.

Dowd finished with 15 points, followed by Carlin with 14 points and Pacheco with 12 points.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Cael Carlin (#5) commands the ball and makes his way down the court.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Josh Pacheco (#1) sinks a basket from the 3-point line.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Destyn Dowd (#15) catches a rebound and goes on to add two points to the scoreboard.

