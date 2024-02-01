Mercy Hospital Cassville provides $60K to Crowder Nursing program

CASSVILLE -- Crowder College administration graciously accepted a $60,000 donation from Mercy Hospital of Cassville to fund its nursing program at the college's Cassville Instructional Center.

"Partnerships with clinical sites are significant to our nursing programs," stated Sandra Wilson, director of nursing at Crowder College. "Our faculty, staff, and students are grateful for the support and opportunities Mercy Cassville has provided through this donation as well as clinical experiences and employment of our students."

Crowder College provides nursing programs at its Cassville, Neosho, McDonald County and Nevada locations. The four-semester registered nurse program is highly competitive, admitting up to 150 students at these locations throughout the year. Applications for the McDonald County and Nevada locations close today. Cassville and Neosho will be accepting applications May 1 through Aug. 1.

For more information, please visit crowder.edu/academics/departments/nursing/.