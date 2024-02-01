MCHS students pack into arena to witness wrestling dual

MCDONALD COUNTY -- McDonald County High School students filled the school's gymnasium to see the wrestling team take on Marshfield on Jan. 23.

Marshfield left MCHS with a 41-33 dual win, but Mustangs Jayce Hitt and Samuel Murphy were among the Mustangs who picked up wins.

A packed gym welcomed the Mustangs as they came into the arena.

"It was awesome," Murphy said of the experience.

McDonald County won the first three matches, with Adam Bogart at 106, scoring six points. Eberson Perez at 113, scoring three points over Johnathan McGlynn. And Robinson Yoshino, at 120, scoring six points and a fall over Beau Reyes.

It wasn't until Malosi Sosef, at 190, would win with six points and a fall over Noah Richardson that McDonald County scored another win.

At 285 pounds, Hitt went against Eli Reynolds. It wasn't the first time the two have faced each other.

"I beat him before, so I knew it was gonna be a good match," Hitt said. "[Reynolds] got some good shots in. I was little worried there [but] I knew that I bested him before."

Hitt defeated Reynolds by fall in 1:31 and scored six points.

Before every match, the Mustangs surround their teammate, place their hands on his head, and shout his name, amping him up. The coaches have been implementing this teamwork-building exercise since last year.

"I think the captains this year have done a really good job of bringing us all together," Hitt said. "Coaches have been doing great. They've been making sure we're together a lot more than last year. So it's been a great experience."

The training regimen coaches have put on the wrestlers has helped them become the athletes they are today.

"If we just listen to [coach Josh Factor] and do what he tells us to do, we can be great wrestlers," Murphy said. "I think me and Jayce [Hitt] have shown that by just following and doing what he tells us to do. It's paid off."

Murphy's explosive energy and parrying movements were a manifestation of his focus on his match at 215.

"Pretty much I just go out there and do what I do," Murphy said. "I don't have to worry about anything."

Murphy would defeat Peyton Woolman by fall in 3:45 and score six points.

The assembly match showed support for the team and provided an opportunity for the wrestlers to experience the pressures of wrestling in front of a crowd of fellow students.

"We definitely appreciate all the support, but it's one of those things that the ones that didn't really know how to respond to the pressure got to figure it out because, at this point in the season, we're gonna go to postseason events," Factor said. "There's gonna be big crowds. And they got to know how to be able to perform in front of a crowd."

McDonald County will wrestle at Carl Junction against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Coach Josh Factor (red) relays direction and tactics to Eberson Perez in order to gain advantage over his opponent Johnathan McGlynn (blue). Perez would go on to win the match.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press MCHS students look on as Robinson Yoshino (white) of the McDonald County Mustangs wins by fall over his opponent, Beau Reyes of the Marshfield Blue Jays.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Malosi Sosef (right) won by fall over opponent Noah Richardson in 0:40.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Samuel Murphy (left) won by fall over Peyton Woolman in 3:45.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Jayce Hitt (white) won against Eli Reynolds by fall in 1:31.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The referee raises Jayce Hitt's arm, declaring him the victor in his match against Eli Reynolds.

