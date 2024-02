McDonald County wrestling results

Varsity girls

McDonald County 30, Parkview 12

100: LaLisa Whiteside (Parkview) won by fall over Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), fall 3:47.

105: McKenzie Lechilder (McDonald County) won by fall over (Parkview), fall 0:03.

110: Double forfeit.

115: Double forfeit.

120: Double forfeit.

125: Double forfeit.

130: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by fall over Mackenzie Schmuck (Parkview), fall 1:46.

135: Double forfeit.

140: Macie Smith (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

145: Stacy Lopez-Apolinar McDonald County won by forfeit.

155: Double forfeit

170: Sylvia Tuning (Parkview) won by forfeit.

190: Gisel Aragon McDonald County won by fall over Annie Kral (Parkview), fall 3:49.

235: Double forfeit.

McDonald County 36, Glendale 12

100: Heaven Urbina (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

105: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) won by fall over Alilia Hiteshew (Glendale), fall 1:47.

110: Double forfeit.

115: Lyla Smith (Glendale) won by forfeit.

120: Lydia Renkoski (Glendale) won by forfeit.

125: Double forfeit

130: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

135: Double forfeit.

140: Macie Smith (McDonald County) won for forfeit.

145: Double forfeit.

155: Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County) won for forfeit.

170: Double forfeit.

190: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won for forfeit.

235: Double forfeit.

Marshfield 60, McDonald County 18

100: Bianca Dockery (Marshfield) won by fall over Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), fall 1:03.

105: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) won by fall over over Bayleigh Cruise (Marshfield), fall 2:55.

110: Carlynn Mynatt (Marshfield) won by forfeit.

115: Graclyn Hursh (Marshfield) won by fall over Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), fall 3:43.

120: Alyxandrea Keifert (Marshfield) won by forfeit.

125: Chloe Bateman (Marshfield) won by forfeit.

130: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by fall over Haven Maddeaux (Marshfield), fall 0:38.

135: Camryn Elliott (Marshfield) won by forfeit.

140: Payton Boyce (Marshfield) won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 3:19.

145: Sarah Wilson (Marshfield) won by forfeit.

155: Trinity Lesser (Marshfield) won by fall over Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County), fall 3:30.

170: Isabella Whitlock (Marshfield) won by forfeit.

190: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won by fall over over Gracelyn Bull (Marshfield), fall 5:05.

235: Double forfeit.

Varsity boys

McDonald County 54, Glendale 27

106: Arthur Pille (Glendale) won by decision over Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County), decision 6-5.

113: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

120: Bradley Hiteshew (Glendale) won by forfeit.

126: Paden Vance (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

132: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

138: Jackson Williams (Glendale) won by fall over Landon Vick (McDonald County), fall 3:01.

144: Jason Eubanks (Glendale) won by fall over Declyn Jones (McDonald County), fall 1:01.

150: Madden Yarnton-Haik (Glendale) won by fall over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), fall 0:07.

157: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

165: Leo Soas (McDonald County) won by fall over Redd Flowers (Glendale), fall 0:34.

175: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by fall over Wesley Strand (Glendale), fall 0:40.

190: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) won by fall over David Tanona (Glendale), fall 0:26.

215: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Brett Osborn (Glendale), fall 2:37.

285: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over over Reed Jackson (Glendale), fall 0:40.

McDonald County 53, Parkview 28

106: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

113: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Noah Jones (Parkview), technical fall 18-2, 4:38.

120: Dece Thomas (Parkview) won by forfeit.

126: Shawn Lang (Parkview) won by fall over Paden Vance (McDonald County), fall 2:12.

132: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

138: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

144: Declyn Jones (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

150: Ezekiel Wittorff (Parkview) won by major decision over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), major decision 14-3.

157: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

165: Joseph Woods (Parkview) won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 1:06.

175: Jermaine Townsend (Parkview) won by fall over Emmit Houston (McDonald County), fall 3:21.

190: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

215: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

285: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Eli Holt (Parkview), fall 0:39.

Marshfield 41, McDonald County 33

106: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

113: Eberson Perez (McDonald County) won by decision over Johnathan McGlynn (Marshfield), decision 4-2.

120: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by fall over Beau Reyes (Marshfield), fall 4:31.

126: Mac Mohnen (Marshfield) won by technical fall over Paden Vance (McDonald County), technical fall 20-2 3:43.

132: Takoda Gritts (Marshfield) won by decision over Dominic Navin (McDonald County), decision 7-5.

138: MJ Gritts (Marshfield) won by fall over Ayden Ball (McDonald County), fall 2:45.

144: Connor Johnson (Marshfield) won by fall over Timothy Mills (McDonald County), fall 3:52.

150: Tanner Davidson (Marshfield) won by fall over Ethan Jones (McDonald County, fall 2:53.

157: Anthony Macrelli (Marshfield) won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 2:36.

165: Levi Fuller (Marshfield) won by fall over Brady Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:55.

175: Tyce Jones (Marshfield) won by decision over Alex Bogart (McDonald County), decision 6-3.

190: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) won by fall over Noah Richardson (Marshfield), fall 0:40.

215: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Peyton Woolman (Marshfield), fall 3:45.

285: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Eli Reynolds (Marshfield), fall 1:31.

Kyle Thrasher Tournament

McDonald County placed 15th.

106: Adam Bogart (23-18) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) 23-18 won by fall over Jack Bals (Ft. Zumwalt North), fall 0:23.

Championship round 2: Eli Porter (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) won by fall over Adam Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:46.

Consolation round 2: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Christian Newton (Christian Brothers College), fall 0:28.

Consolation round 3: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) 23-18 won by major decision over Liam Cardwell (O`Fallon ), major decision 13-3.

Consolation round 4: Kamden Gerhardt (Jackson) won by fall over Adam Bogart (McDonald County), fall 2:43.

113: Eberson Perez (15-16) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Calum Brown (Lafayette Wildwood) won by technical fall over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), technical fall-1.5 4:42 15-0.

Consolation round 1: Eberson Perez (McDonald County) received a bye.

Consolation round 2: Zach Pruitt (Lees Summit West) won by major decision over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), major decision.

120: Robinson Yoshino (21-20) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by fall over Creighton Daniels (Staley), fall 3:34.

Championship round 2: Carter Wallis (Hillsboro) won by fall over Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County), fall 1:08.

Consolation round 2: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by fall over Aiden Strobel (Marquette), fall 1:46.

Consolation round 3: Brody Kell (North Point ) won by major decision over Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County), major decision 9-1.

126: Paden Vance (9-15) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Russell Dunkmann (Orchard Farm) won by fall over Paden Vance (McDonald County), fall 4:31.

Consolation round 1: Paden Vance (McDonald County) won by fall over Kadyn Smith (Rock Bridge), fall 1:29.

Consolation round 2: Connor McBride (Marquette) 24-9 won by technical fall over Paden Vance (McDonald County), technical fall-1.5 4:25 18-1.

132: Dominic Navin (16-23) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Luke Patterson (Windsor) won by technical fall over Dominic Navin (McDonald County), technical fall-1.5 3:22 23-7.

Consolation round 1: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) won by decision over Quinten Bernat (Eureka), decision 6-4.

Consolation round 2: Mason Todd (Christian Brothers College) won by fall over Dominic Navin (McDonald County), fall 1:35.

138: Ayden Ball (15-17) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Jaxton Fetters (Lees Summit West) won by fall over Ayden Ball (McDonald County), fall 3:25.

Consolation round 1: Jackie Diekman (Holt) 13-19 won in sudden victory over Ayden Ball (McDonald County), sudden victory 8-6.

150: Ethan Jones (12-29) place was unknown.

Preliminaries: Ethan Jones (McDonald County) won by fall over Domanik Simmons (Hazelwood West), fall 1:41.

Championship round 1: Devon Reese (Lafayette Wildwood)) won by technical fall over Ethan Jones (McDonald County), technical fall-1.5 3:56 15-0.

Consolation round 1: Peyton Elliot (Hannibal) won by technical fall over Ethan Jones (McDonald County), technical fall-1.5 4:26 15-0.

157: Leo Soas (19-16) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Koen Erickson (Ft. Zumwalt South) 26-8 won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 0:41.

Consolation round 1: Blake Tharp (Troy Buchanan) won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 1:53.

165: Brady Bogart (13-25) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Brady Bogart (McDonald County) 13-25 received a bye.

Championship round 2: Caden Gousetis (Eureka) won by fall over Brady Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:37.

Consolation round 2 :Kyle Kujawa (O`Fallon ) 4-5 won by fall over Brady Bogart (McDonald County), fall 2:07.

175: Alex Bogart (18-20) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Jackson Taylor (Staley), fall 2:52.

Championship round 2: Carter Brown (Lafayette Wildwood)) won by fall over Alex Bogart (McDonald County), fall 1:01.

Consolation round 2: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) won by decision over De`shawn Treadwell (Oakville), decision 5-0.

Consolation round 3: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Emmit Houston (McDonald County JV), fall 5:00.

Consolation round 4: Ryan Thornhill (Eureka) 13-1 won by major decision over Alex Bogart (McDonald County), major decision 14-2.

215: Samuel Murphy (38-3) placed first.

Championship round 1: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) received a bye.

Championship round 2: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Alex Holloway (Jefferson City), technical fall-1.5 4:31 20-5.

Quarterfinal: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Cayden Duncan (Francis Howell), technical fall-1.5 4:14 16-1.

Semifinal: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by major decision over Tommy George (Fox), major decision 12-4.

First-place match: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Brysen Wessell (Jackson), fall 0:48.

285: Jayce Hitt (34-3) placed first.

Championship round 1: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Gabriel Atsepoyi (McCluer North), fall 0:43.

Championship round 2: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Gabriel Casteblanco (Hazelwood West), fall 2:33.

Quarterfinal: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by major decision over Junior Rudd (Ft. Zumwalt South), major decision 11-2.

Semifinal: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Tony Miller (Lees Summit West), fall 5:41.

First-place match: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by decision over Kamaha`O Grace (Staley), decision 1-0.

Junior varsity boys

Big 8 Tournament

106: Reyes Mendoza (23-16) placed first.

Quarterfinal: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County) won by fall over Pablo Moreno-Armada (Reeds Spring), fall 0:37.

Semifinal: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Boni Lopez (Cassville), technical fall-1.5 4:31.

First-place match: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County) won by decision over Aiden Seay (Nevada), decision 6-5.

126: Roland Wardlaw (6-14) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Kole Fry (Cassville) 16-23 won by fall over Roland Wardlaw (McDonald County), fall 1:03.

Consolation round 1: Kole Fry (Cassville) 16-23 won by fall over Roland Wardlaw (McDonald County), fall 4:30.

126: Tucker Holcomb (1-7) place was unknown.

Champ. Round 1: Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County) received a bye.

Quarterfinal: Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County) won by fall over Josue Salas (Monett), fall 3:23.

Semifinal: Jacob Sohm (Nevada) won by technical fall over Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County), technical fall-1.5 2:49.

Consolation semifinal: Kole Fry (Cassville) won by fall over Tucker Holcomb (McDonald County), fall 2:15.

132: Landon Vick (6-8) placed first.

Quarterfinal: Landon Vick (McDonald County) received a bye.

Semifinal: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by decision over Jonas Steen (Marshfield), decision 7-0)

First-place match: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by fall over Corbin Neil (Nevada), fall 5:35.

138: Declyn Jones (5-5) placed third.

Championship round 1: Chad McKinley (Nevada) won by fall over Declyn Jones (McDonald County), fall 3:25.

Consolation round 1: Declyn Jones (McDonald County) won by fall over Jonathan Lopez (Cassville), fall 2:56.

Consolation round 2: Declyn Jones (McDonald County) won by fall over Lucas Rice (Hollister), Fall 0:38.

Consolation semifinal: Declyn Jones (McDonald County) won by fall over Mason Simpson (Nevada), fall 3:55.

Third-place match: Declyn Jones (McDonald County) won by fall over Chad McKinley (Nevada), fall 2:31.

144: Timothy Mills place was unknown.

Quarterfinal: Timothy Mills (McDonald County) won by fall over Sebastian Barbuto (Nevada), fall 1:45.

Semifinal: Thoran Stalker (Marshfield) won by decision over Timothy Mills (McDonald County), decision 8-6.

Consolation semifinal: Jaydin Princivalli (Reeds Spring) won by fall over Timothy Mills (McDonald County), fall 1:57.

150: Tanner Casey (8-12) placed fourth.

Quarterfinal: Tanner Casey (McDonald County) received a bye.

Semifinal: Lane Rogers (Nevada) won by decision over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), decision 6-5.

Consolation semifinal: Tanner Casey (McDonald County) won by fall over Grant Ray (Hollister), fall 4:05.

Third-place match: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), fall 4:23.

150: Andrew Bogart (9-20) placed third.

Quarterfinal: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Grant Ray (Hollister), fall 0:49.

Semifinal: Eli Butts (Marshfield) won by fall over Andrew Bogart (McDonald County), fall 5:40.

Consolation semifinal: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) received a bye.

Third-place match: Andrew Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Tanner Casey (McDonald County), fall 4:23.

165: Isaias Martinez (0-5) place was unknown

Quarterfinal: Dominic Zermeno (Nevada) won by fall over Isaias Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:29.

Consolation round 1: Ezekiel Norris (Hollister) won by fall over Isaias Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:33.

175: Emmit Houston placed first.

Quarterfinal: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by fall over Wyatt McGaughey (Logan Rogersville), fall 0:48.

Semifinal: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by fall over Keegan Reynolds (Marshfield) 20-6, fall 3:05.

First-place match: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by fall over Jeffery Todd (Seneca), fall 1:33).

175: Kayden Bruneau (7-12) place was unknown.

Championship Round 1: Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County) received a bye.

Quarterfinal: Jeffery Todd (Seneca) won by fall over Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County), fall 1:32.

Consolation Round 1: Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County) received a bye.

Consolation Round 2: Braydon Holsteen (Marshfield) won by fall over Kayden Bruneau (McDonald County) , fall 4:38).

285: Tafavi Ruan (12-12) placed third.

Quarterfinal: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by fall over Austin Croy (Marshfield), fall 2:38.

Semifinal: Eaen Simon (Logan Rogersville) won by fall over Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County), fall 1:27.

Consolation semifinal: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by major decision over Landon Obed (McDonald County), major decision 16-8.

Third-place match: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by decision over Austin Croy (Marshfield), decision 3-0.

285: Landon Obed (9-10) place was unknown.

Quarterfinal: Parker White (Logan Rogersville) won by fall over Landon Obed (McDonald County), fall 2:49.

Consolation Round 1: Landon Obed (McDonald County) won by fall over Angel Ortiz-Carillo (Monett), fall 1:28.

Consolation Semifinal: Tafavi Ruan (McDonald County) won by major decision over Landon Obed (McDonald County), major decision 16-8)

285: Damen Soloman (3-12) place was unknown.

Quarterfinal: Eaen Simon (Logan Rogersville) won by fall over Damen Soloman (McDonald County), fall 1:36.

Consolation Round 1: Austin Croy (Marshfield) won by fall over Damen Soloman (McDonald County), fall 0:59.

Kyle Thrasher Tournament

McDonald County placed 15th

106 Reyes Mendoza (23-18) place was unknown .

Championship round 1: Kamden Gerhardt (Jackson) won by fall over Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County JV), fall 2:48.

Consolation round 1: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County JV) 23-18 won by fall over Vincent Castille (Francis Howell Central), fall 2:14.

Consolation round 2: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County JV) 23-18 won by fall over David Woodcock (Fox), fall 1:46.

Consolation round 3: Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County JV) won by decision over Max Layman (Lafayette JV), decision 7-5.

Consolation round 4: Christian Noble (Lift for Life) won by fall over Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County JV), fall 0:28.

175: Emmit Houston (16-16) place was unknown.

Championship round 1: Brice Henry (Windsor) won by fall over Emmit Houston (McDonald County JV), fall 2:47.

Consolation round 1: Emmit Houston (McDonald County JV) won by fall over Brayden Sharp (McCluer North), fall 0:53.

Consolation round 2: Emmit Houston (McDonald County JV) won by decision over Jacob Ketterman (Holt), decision 11-8.

Consolation round 3: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) 18-20 won by fall over Emmit Houston (McDonald County JV), fall 5:00.