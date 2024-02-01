McDonald County Press Letters Policy

Letters to the Editor Policy

The McDonald County Press invites and encourages letters from its readers. All letters must include the author's complete name and an address and telephone number for verification purposes. Letters must not contain libelous or slanderous statements or profanity. The editor reserves the right to edit or condense letters as required by space limitations and to reject any letter deemed unworthy of publication. Letters should be legible, preferably typewritten and double-spaced, or sent by email. Please limit letters to 250 words. No letters pertaining to a ballot issue will be published during a 48-hour period prior to an election. No letters pertaining to an individual candidate will be published.