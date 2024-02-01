McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan 24
Joshua-Alen Solomon David, 25, Noel, probation violation
Jan 25
Ryan David Nielson, 33, Noel, defective equipment, exceeded posted speed limit (1-5 mph over), fugitive from out of state (3)
Cody Glen Reece, 25, Bella Vista, Ark., fugitive from out of state
Jan 26
John Lee Christian, 30, Noel, domestic assault -- second degree
Elezar Ochoa Cuitlahuac, 45, Noel, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Christy Lee Sack, 54, Webb City, stealing -- $750 or more
Rory Jessage Shay, 36, Noel, property damage -- second degree, trespassing -- first degree
Jason Joe Willis, 42, Anderson, court-ordered sanction
Jan 27
Matthew Allen Cowger, 50, Gravette, Ark., FFJ
Lester Leroy Smith, 57, Noel, passing bad check
Samakar Solomon, 46, Centerton, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over), DWI -- alcohol