MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County girls basketball team beat Cassville 59-33 on Jan. 23.

The Lady Mustangs jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter at 20-9 as Dakota O'Brien scored 8 points.

McDonald County continued to roll in the second quarter behind a 17-4 advantage led by Carlee Cooper's 6-point effort.

Cooper finished with 15 points, and O'Brien added 11 points.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Corina Holland (# 4 white) blocked her opponent and stole the ball.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Dakota O'Brien (#15) attempts a basket while guarded by four Cassville players.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Jamie Washam adds a point to the scoreboard by taking advantage of her free throw shot.