Lady Mustangs bolster score at free-throw line

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The Lady Mustangs took advantage of their 28 free throw shots by scoring 17 points at the line, a big contributor in their 58-34 victory over Neosho on Jan. 25.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs grabbed the momentum and scored 19 points against the Wildcats' four. This was, in part, thanks to the relinquished free throws granted them by Neosho.

Of the 14 free throws, the Mustangs scored seven. Katelynn Townsend scored four points, which included one free throw. Carlee Cooper sank two of her five free-throw shots, and Dakota O'Brien led the team with 10 points. O'Brien sank four out of her five free throws. Carlie Martin scored the first 3-point shot of the game.

The second quarter saw Neosho gearing up to catch McDonald County but finishing the quarter with 12 points to McDonald County's 13. The Mustangs' 13 points included hitting four of six shots from the free-throw line. Martin scored six points, which included one free throw, Cooper two points and one free throw. O'Brien scored two free throws, and Huston scored a two-point shot.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs picked up another 16 points while holding Neosho to nine. Hopkins scored two. Clarkson sank a successful free throw. Martin scored five points, and Huston scored two. O'Brien scored six points, four of which were free throw shots.

The fourth quarter would solidify the victory for McDonald County as they scored 10 points, while Neosho scored nine. Hopkins scored two, Clarkson scored three. Washam scored three, which included one successful free throw, and Huston scored two points.

O'Brien led McDonald County with 18 points, 10 at the free-throw line. Martin scored 14.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Carlie Martin (#12) of McDonald County leaps and intercepts a pass.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Refusing to give up possession of the ball, Natalie Gillming (#22) holds on to it for dear life.

