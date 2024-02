(Note: Responses are entered as they were submitted on students' written forms.)

2024 Basketball Homecoming Candidates

Queen Candidates

Name: Grace Walthall

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Theresa and Travis Walthall

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Soccer, NHS SNHS, student council, FCA, yearbook and Rho Kappa

Message to the Mustangs: I've had so much fun watching you guys play...