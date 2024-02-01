Flowers and crowns

Flower Girl
Name: Jolene Shaddox
Age/Grade: 6/First grade
City: Anderson, Mo.
Parents: Michael and Felica Shaddox
School/Community Involvement: Tumbling; T-ball; Flag football; attends First Baptist Church
What do you want to be when you grow up?: Like my mom
Message to the Mustangs: Good luck and with the game ... and GO MUSTANGS!
Crown Bearer
Name: Kase Douglas Thomas
Age/Grade: 4
City: Anderson, Mo.
Parents: Dylan and Kya Thomas
School/Community Involvement: Mrs. Pierce's Preschool class at Anderson Elementary; Member of Anderson United Methodist Church; summer ball program; MacRec soccer; Mon Su Dom Tai
What do you want to be when you grow up?: Police officer
Message to the Mustangs: Play good, Mustangs!