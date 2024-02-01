Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Arvest Bank v. Axel M. Vilchez Gomez. Unlawful detainer.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Nancy On Hill. Suit on account.

Citibank, N.A. v. William Rothrock. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Matthew Mayfield. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Jason Jackson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mary A Kimbrough. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. John Manis. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jesus A. Chevaili. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. William Selee. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Donald C. Thompson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Brittney Woods. Suit on account.

Ozark-AG Construction, LLC v. Pau Gualham. Breach of contract.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. James G. Icenogle. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Vance McGraw. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Phillip Hawley. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank v. Walter T. Fraley. Suit on account.

First Community Bank v. Bank V. David K. Nickell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Lehna E. Lucas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Timothy K. Douglas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Chad R. Jordan. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ian S. Shay. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Arlie K. Wilson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Katrisha Harrison. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Danielle L. Nicholas. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. April L. Reed. Breach of contract.

Maria Murillo v. Japheth J. Monsalvo. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Credit Management v. Brittany L. Blankenship. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Rhonda L. Randolph. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Miryan Rico. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Rebecca Delvecchio. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Edward Fuller. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. John W. Martin. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates v. Joseph D. Forthun. Unlawful detainer.

Synchrony Bank v. Judy A. Beshears. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Lisa Christian. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Mariah L. Rickman. Suit on account.

Teresa A. Ezell v. Kristina M. Baughman. Small claims over $100.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Alexia Joye Belisle. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Amanda Yang. Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint.

State of Missouri:

Christopher Rae Benson. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Katherine M. Ramirez. Passing bad check.

Amanda Yang. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Felonies:

Charles L. Beasley. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Property damage.

Tiphaphone J. Champasouk. Passing bad check.

Kimberly Charles. Passing bad check.

Carline S. Ramsay Feurer. Passing bad check.

Latoya Gulley. Passing band check.

Jessica Marie Haibon. Passing bad check.

Anthony D. Jewell. DWI -- alcohol.

Brandon Don McGarrah. Forgery.

Tabitha Annette Pena. Passing bad check.

Skyler Ryan Peters. Possession of controlled substance.

Sean Squier. Passing bad check.

Mark E. Taylor Jr. Rape or attempted rape.

Patricia Thomas. Passing bad check.

Jerry Russell Ware II. Burglary.

Debra Watts-Squier. Passing bad check.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Margaret Jo Kramer. Stealing.

Christopher Wayne Weems. Exceeded posted speed limit.