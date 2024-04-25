Mustang change in practice leads to 5-1 win

MCDONALD COUNTY -- After proving himself in last week's game, coach Alumbaugh put Devin Stone in as pitcher in the match against the Monett Cubs on Tuesday, April 16. Although the Mustangs lagged in the first inning, it wasn't a takeaway, as Monett led by only one run.

The Mustangs would make a turnaround in the fifth inning. According to head coach Heath Alumbaugh, a change in practice and a series of strikeouts from Stone would ignite a fire that would lead to the victory.

"It started on the mound," said Alumbaugh. "Devin Stone came out and just threw strikes throughout the whole game and gave our guys' the confidence that they just had to make plays behind him. That was the number one thing."

At the top of the first, spectators saw the Cubs score the game's first run.

It was a race to get the advantage, but it wasn't until the bottom of the fifth that the Mustangs scored three runs and then kept going.

Stone sent the Cubs back to the dugout in the second with no runs.

In the top of the third, Cubs player Miles Young stood on third base eyeing home and hoping to take advantage of a hit, but an out ended his opportunity to score.

In the top of the fourth, spectators saw the Mustangs emerge as a powerhouse, leading to the Cubs' downfall.

A potential hit by Cubs player Braden Cendroski was stopped dead in its tracks as Stone caught the ball hit straight at him. Cendroski was out before his bat hit the ground. A hit by Tucker Anderson put him on first base, but Stone left no room for error and struck out the remaining batters.

The Mustangs redeemed themselves after last week's blunders by successfully shutting down the Cubs' offensive efforts. Kreighton Kasischke caught a ball in foul territory, and Dowd took advantage of a ball hit straight to him.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs came into their own and added three runs to the game. The Mustangs seemingly created an assembly line of runners crossing home plate and breezed past the cubs, 3-1. But they weren't finished yet.

At the top of the sixth, the Mustangs showed no signs of slowing down. Outfielder Tim Pagel caught two flyballs.

At the bottom of the sixth, spectators from Monett were irate over an umpire's strike count against a Mustang batter. An error from the Cubs' catcher gave Axeton Bateman a stolen base, and blunders from the Cubs allowed the Mustangs to load up the bases and add two to the scoreboard.

The game ended with a 5-1 Mustang victory.

On April 11, the Mustangs lost to Lamar, 12-8. The win against Monett on April 16 was contributed to Alumbaugh, who switched up practice by taking his team to a different field to calibrate the Mustangs' coordination and teamwork.

"We did change practice up a little bit," said Alumbaugh. "We actually got off the turf and went up to swing at the field behind the middle school, which is just a natural grass surface, and got back to the roots of the game ... I felt like they embraced that."

The Mustangs will face off against Seneca on today, April 25, at 4:30 p.m.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Tim Pagel (No.7) catches two flyballs in the top of the sixth.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press MCHS Mustang Devin Stone (No.4) shows his throwing style as he pitches against the Monett Cubs.

