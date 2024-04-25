MCHS students celebrate Earth Day

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Students at McDonald County High School celebrated Earth Day this week in a variety of ways.

Students from Mr. Jones' Outdoor Research class delved into a local cave. They cleaned graffiti, picked up trash, and deepened their understanding of cave geology, ecology, and history. They also gathered essential data for the Missouri Bat Census.

Mrs. Stark's science classes made the campus shine by collecting trash. After their dedicated cleanup, they enjoyed flying kites, playing kickball, decorating with chalk art, and experimenting with bubbles.

Mrs. Hutton's Wildlife class had a fantastic time by the waters. Some students even caught fish, while others were thrilled to find a crawdad.

Submitted photo/McDonald County School District Students even went underground to explore and clean up a cave during Earth Day celebrations at McDonald County High School this week.

