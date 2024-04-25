MCHS STEM event returns for fifth year.

ANDERSON -- Students all over the McDonald County School District packed into the MCHS school on Thursday, April 18, for the fifth annual "Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math" or STEM event to enjoy a full day of activities to learn about science, technology and the value of teamwork.

Students took part in showing off their marble construction courses and skills in robotics and coding.

Computer science teacher Joyce Pacheco is one of the MCHS faculty members who took the lead in organizing the event. Behind her, she had a whole team of students to back her during the event.

"It's run by high school students and me," said Pacheco. They're all the judges and the planners."

In the school cafeteria, students displayed their elaborate marble course constructions. Three students, Chase Martinez, Weston Allison, and Ryals Brown, were just a few of the students who took part in the event.

Students put together a cardboard roller coaster with steep drops, curvy loops, and borders to slide down marbles along the tracks.

"The hardest part was probably just trying to get everything to work right and the taping," said Olson.

They named their marble course the "Tower of Doom," a play on the boys' sense of humor referring to the tower's construction. Due to its height, the tower was doomed to fall at any moment.

In the gymnasium, rows of tables were set up for students to sit at their laptops to learn about computer programming. These entry-level code programs had a user-friendly interface to help students stay focused while being able to work at their own pace. They followed step-by-step instructions to help animated characters perform actions such as dancing.

On the other side of the gymnasium was the robotic construction section. Before the students, there were boxes of robotic parts that allowed them to build their own mobile robots. With specialty remotes, they controlled their robots and pushed balls through various obstacle courses.

Once they completed their robots, students took their projects to be examined by judges.

One of the judges, senior Zaiden Williams, participated in the first STEM event five years ago. After graduating, Williams aspires to become a mechanical engineer. Now, he helps the next generation of students just like the seniors did when he was in seventh grade.

"They take the robots up to the table, and we see if it works and if they did it themselves. If an adult helped them, they wouldn't get as many points as if they did it all themselves," said Williams.

Without the support of the school districts and its faculty, the event wouldn't have been possible.

"I'm just really happy that the teachers have embraced this and then put this into their curriculum because they've been working on it for months to their kids," said Pacheco.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press These Southwest City elementary students show off their iPads, which they use to control robots to follow certain actions, such as pushing balls through an obstacle course.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Three Southwest City students take a moment to pose for the camera. Brantley Michael (left), Caleb Sikas, and Kyson Clark sit at a table with instructions to help them create micro programs. Some of these programs create characters that do simple actions, such as dancing on the screen.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Students, parents, and school faculty members packed into the MCHS cafeteria and gymnasium for the fifth annual STEM event. Schools within the McDonald County district, such as Southwest City Elementary, brought students to participate in coding, robotics, and marble course construction.

