McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 14

Rocky Allen Colvard, 51, Anderson, illegal burning

Derek Denver McKinney, 53, Anderson, fish without a permit -- Missouri resident, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, driving while intoxicated

April 15

Terra Renee Curtis, 32, Goodman, assault -- third degree

Jeff Sowar, 26, Noel, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- third degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Joel Ukaw, 57, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, fugitive from out of state, resisting arrest/detention by fleeing -- creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, failure to proceed with caution/yield right-of-way/reduce speed when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights

Alex Villarreal, 28, Little Elm, Texas, deceiving law enforcement officer

April 16

Jordan Michael Jennings, 29, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, property damage -- first degree, resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop

Dudley Robonei, 32, Neosho, property damage -- second-degree, non-injury domestic assault

April 17

Lance Michael Johnson, 45, Goodman, assault

April 18

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 29, Noel, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, property damage, stealing -- $750 or more, domestic assault

Andrew R. Specht, 44, Noel, fugitive from out of state

April 19

Dakota J. Burlein, 30, Pineville, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, failed to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Crystal Gaye Scott, 48, Anderson, stealing/larceny/theft, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

April 20

Kimberly Doyleen Grippando, 54, Noel, canine cruelty -- first offense, animal neglect or abandonment -- first offense, animal abuse

Brian Cory Lyster, 43, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child -- second degree, interfering with arrest, driving while intoxicated

Kimberly Sae Plummer, 60, Goodman, assault -- third degree -- special victim