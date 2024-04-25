McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 14
Rocky Allen Colvard, 51, Anderson, illegal burning
Derek Denver McKinney, 53, Anderson, fish without a permit -- Missouri resident, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, driving while intoxicated
April 15
Terra Renee Curtis, 32, Goodman, assault -- third degree
Jeff Sowar, 26, Noel, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- third degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Joel Ukaw, 57, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, fugitive from out of state, resisting arrest/detention by fleeing -- creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, failure to proceed with caution/yield right-of-way/reduce speed when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights
Alex Villarreal, 28, Little Elm, Texas, deceiving law enforcement officer
April 16
Jordan Michael Jennings, 29, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, property damage -- first degree, resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop
Dudley Robonei, 32, Neosho, property damage -- second-degree, non-injury domestic assault
April 17
Lance Michael Johnson, 45, Goodman, assault
April 18
Oliver Benjamin Darra, 29, Noel, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, property damage, stealing -- $750 or more, domestic assault
Andrew R. Specht, 44, Noel, fugitive from out of state
April 19
Dakota J. Burlein, 30, Pineville, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, failed to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Crystal Gaye Scott, 48, Anderson, stealing/larceny/theft, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
April 20
Kimberly Doyleen Grippando, 54, Noel, canine cruelty -- first offense, animal neglect or abandonment -- first offense, animal abuse
Brian Cory Lyster, 43, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child -- second degree, interfering with arrest, driving while intoxicated
Kimberly Sae Plummer, 60, Goodman, assault -- third degree -- special victim