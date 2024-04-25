Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Adam A. Rosales. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Larry W. Duggar. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Carla S. McKee. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Stacy Stroup. Suit on account.

Steven R. Vance v. Kelly E. Briggs. Small claims over $100.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC v. Christopher Millis. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Talisha L. Hudson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Justin L. Morse. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melissa K. Phillips. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael J. Teager. Suit on account.

Irene S. Piedra v. Melissa Heither. Rent and possession.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Paul South. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Riley Scott Gray. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Tiffany Gross. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carissa Michele Li. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Elizabeth McCool. Trespassing.

State of Missouri:

Isaac Navell Arnold. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Lance L. Bell. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Rikki Leanne Chandler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lawrence Alan Colwell Jr. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Stalena Ann Elsten failed to place the vehicle not in motion as near the right-hand side of the highway as practicable.

Rebecca Michelle Hardiman. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Charles Thomas Holman. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jordan M. Jennings. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Jacob Lee McKirch. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive within a single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Bailey Nickole Moss. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher James Possehl. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karlina Nykole Rodriquez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lucia Zacarias. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Felonies:

Jordan Jennings. Tampering with motor vehicle. Property damage.

Jeff Sowar. Assault. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

The following cases were heard:

Jason Randall Ennis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathanyel David Helmer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rickey A. Kidd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Clyde Lingo. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Kayleigh Elisabeth Hodgkinson. Drove vehicle to left side of roadway within 100 feet of intersection or railroad grade crossing.

John Clyde Lingo. Failed to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road.

Derek D. McKinney. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Katherine M. Ramirez. Passing a bad check.

Felonies:

Dominic Elkins. Burglary.

Dakota R.L. Smith. Driving while revoked/suspended. Property damage.

Matthew Eugene Montgomery. Tampering with motor vehicle.