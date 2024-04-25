Coffel qualifies for National Debate Tournament

Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School senior Ava Coffel (left) is pictured with her debate coach, Alexus Underwood, and a trophy she won at the National Qualifying Tournament. Coffel will present an original oratory in the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, in June. ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School Senior Ava Coffel has qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament this year, making her the first student to do so since her coach qualified in 2017.She Already a subscriber? Log in!