City welcomes two new alderman

GOODMAN -- On Tuesday, April 16, council members welcomed two new members to the board, Randy Wilson and Darlene Villa. Both stood before the city and were sworn in.

Mayor Clay Sexson spoke on the qualities of each alderman and believes these members will help reinforce unity in the city.

J.R. Fisher occupied the southward seat after Sexson took the appointment as mayor due to the resignation of former Mayor John Bunch.

During the municipal general elections on April 2, Sexson won the election seat for southward alderman, beating Fisher by 18 votes. After consideration, Sexson chose to keep the mayor's seat and appoint a different alderman to occupy the alderman seat.

Once Sexson selects his successor, the city will need to file a motion to approve his recommendation. If the city rejects the nominee, the mayor will announce his next candidate.

Fisher said he wanted his hat in the ring, but the city accepted Sexson's recommendation and appointed Randy Wilson as the city's new southward alderman.

Wilson is a longtime Goodman resident and the brother of former mayor and alderman Calvin Wilson. He is not related to Noel Marshal Randy Wilson.

"Everyone's been saying he'd make a great asset to the city," said Sexson. "He's very level-headed and that's really what we need to have an effective board, is everybody be level-headed and open to other people's ideas, not just get their ideas set in stone."

Wilson said his approach to governing involves taking a step back and looking at the "whole picture" before committing to a decision. At this point, he wants to "get [his] feet wet" and "see what's going on" in the council.

"I've always been that way. I've never jumped into anything. I always want to find out the whole picture before I say, 'yeah.'"

Sexson also spoke about Northward Alderman Villa, another long-time resident.

"It's nice to see her getting involved in the city workings and everything," said Sexson. "She really wants what's best for the city and, to my knowledge, is pretty well versed in money and math," said Sexson.

Villa hopes after the water tower project, the city will look into installing walking trails in the parks. She also wants the city to come together and take the lead in starting a community garden.

"Hopefully, we will be able to work together as a team and get some things done in town ... I think we're a good team," said Villa.

Alderman Clyde Davidson was appointed as recreational commissioner. Alderman Rex Jordan was appointed as maintenance commissioner. Alderman Randy Wilson was appointed as water and sewer commissioner. Alderman Darlene Villa was appointed as street commissioner.