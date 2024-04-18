Tuttle signs to play football for Luther College

MCHS senior Cory Tuttle signed a letter of intent on April 5 to play football at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He was a vital part of the history-making McDonald County High School Football team this year, playing crucial roles on both the offensive and defensive lines. He also showed his skills on the basketball court, starting for the high school team this year. Friends, fellow teammates, and family members gathered to watch Cory commit to his dreams of playing football at the next level.