Southwest City welcomes new aldermen

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The Southwest City Council welcomed Stephen Holly and James (Jim) T. Simon as new aldermen during a meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

Holly and Simon were elected to replace outgoing aldermen Gloria Armstrong and Ridge Carpenter, respectively. City Clerk Jenifer Anderson administered the oath of office. Holly will represent the West Ward, while Simon will represent the East Ward.

Mayor David Blake offered opening remarks and extended a warm welcome to the new aldermen.

Both Holly and Simon outlined their priorities for the city.

A resident of Southwest City for 37 years, Simon identified street repairs as a key concern. He also expressed a desire to find ways to improve the efficiency of the street department's budget.

Holly, a local business owner, highlighted the need for increased revenue after the completion of the city's water project. He proposed housing development and fostering community unity as solutions.

"We're running out of housing space right now," Holly said. "I definitely see a need to invest in some housing. You got more people, you got more jobs. It goes hand in hand. Just keep it in mind. I can't do it myself. But it takes everybody to try and build a community."

Both aldermen were present with their wives for the swearing-in ceremony.

Simon acknowledged his family's support, stating, "It's not just one person. The whole community is a family. Support comes from continually remaining positive and supportive."

Konnie Simon, Jim's longtime partner, added, "He's a good person, and he will do right by the people."

Brandy Holly, Stephen's wife, pledged her support. "I will be here to support him when he has a council meeting and maybe talk through some things," she said. "I'm very proud of him for volunteering for the community and supporting projects as much as he can."