Simulation helps students reflect on life choices

PINEVILLE -- On April 8, Students at Pineville Elementary School experienced life simulations that gave them a vision of the life-changing effects of good and bad choices.

With the support of the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, located in Joplin, students were immersed in the "REALL simulation."

"We actually provided some of the volunteers that you see at the tables with our teachers last year. They've provided every volunteer, so it's been a little bit smoother," said Rachel Newkirk, Pineville Elementary school counselor. "My teachers got a chance to watch and answer any of the questions that kids might have."

Each student was given an enclosed envelope featuring a simulated character. Once students opened the envelopes, they were immersed in the life of the character, who made good or bad life choices.

Students would experience two phases of the simulation. In the "reactive" phase, students were given the life of a character who had made poor choices. The "proactive" phase showed the positive effects of living a life from making good choices.

Johnny Garcia is an eighth-grade student. During the reactive phase, Garcia's character made decisions with negative, lasting consequences. He opened the envelope and read his character's profile.

"I'm not really doing so well," said Garcia. "I have two children. One is two and the other one is nine. I have a drug addiction. No vehicle, and my license has been revoked. I got on probation, and I'm out of food."

Another student, Maddox Cartwright, is a seventh-grade student. His character also made life choices that negatively affected his life. His character was recently released from prison.

"I was unemployed. I have three children, and I just got out of probation. I don't have any friends, and I'm homeless right now."

During the event, volunteers sat at tables set up to reflect on the trials that would come from bad life choices. Characters on probation needed to visit the "jail" table. Those with low incomes needed to visit the "transportation" and "hunger" tables to receive food and the means to go to work.

Students lined up to receive their weekly checks for their simulated work and were required to stop by the "job" table. If students missed their scheduled appointments, they would lose their jobs, and another series of problems would be inflicted on their characters. Cartwright stood in line and received a $150 workweek check.

Looking at the check, he realized he wouldn't have enough money for food and rent. He would need to figure out a way to stretch his income to support his reactive life.

After four 15-minute sessions of the reactive phase, students picked up new envelopes for the proactive phase, which features a character that made good life choices.

Garcia opens the envelope and reads his new character.

"My character guy is doing better. He's more successful. He's engaged to a doctor. He doesn't have kids and drives a new car. I went to college for four years and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education. And then, I'm planning a wedding trip to Hawaii for my honeymoon."

Cartwright also read aloud his character.

"I'm rich," said Maddox. "My savings is $3,000. I graduated from high school. I have a bachelor's degree in secondary education. I have three-year-old twins. I am married to a spouse that works full time. I'm a high school teacher. My spouse is a baker."

Students could visit tables to reap the reward of living a good life. Instead of riding public transportation because of a revoked driver's license, students can drive their own vehicles. Students no longer struggled to pay rent but are home owners with stable jobs.

Garcia and Cartwright are already planning for their futures. Garcia wants to become a real estate agent, while Cartwright hopes his sports efforts will provide opportunities to further his education.

When asked what did you learn from the REALL life simulation? Johnny said, "Just keep on making good decisions."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press During the reactive phase of the REALL life simulation, Maddox Cartwright realizes his assigned character will receive a check for $150 for a work week. This gives Maddox an inside look at the repercussions his character will have to endure because of bad life choices.

