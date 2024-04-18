Noel Woman’s Club discusses scholarships and upcoming events

NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club held its meeting on April 9, with President Hannah Bartholomew presiding. Members began with the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer, followed by a roll call with eight members present. Secretary Vicki Barth read the minutes, which were accepted by a motion made by Dot Harner and seconded by Pam Thulin. Treasurer Faye Davis presented the financial report.

The club then voted on applicants for its two annual $250 scholarships, which are awarded to Noel High School girls. Dot Harner will present the scholarships at the school's Awards Assembly in May.

Further discussion focused on the club's booth at the upcoming Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson. Susan Mitchell and Vicki Barth recently organized and removed some older items from the booth.

In a significant announcement, the Noel Woman's Club is celebrating its 100th year of service to the community this year. Details on planned projects will be forthcoming in The McDonald County Press. A major celebration is in the works, and the public is invited to join the birthday festivities. Dates will be announced later. The planning committee has already met and is brainstorming additional events.

The club's Spring Bake Sale is scheduled for April 27 at 9 a.m. in front of Harps Food Store. The community's continued support is appreciated. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, enjoy refreshments, and purchase baked goods. All proceeds are reinvested in the community.

A plant silent auction served as a fundraiser for the meeting, which concluded with a snack night. Appreciation was expressed to members who contributed food.

Anyone interested in attending a meeting can contact President Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422 for more information.