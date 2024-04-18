McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 7

David Kevin Nickell, 35, no address provided, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

April 8

David Jonathan Monge, 36, Bella Vista, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)

April 9

Matthew Wayne Rash, 34, Goodman, domestic assault -- second degree

Mickey Lee Strode, 53, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

April 11

Brandon William Dziennik, 23, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, tampering with motor vehicle -- second degree

April 13

Noah Christopher Craig, 36, Lowell, Ark., operate a vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Israel Davila, 36, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

Katherine Marie Ramirez, 36, Noel, passing bad check