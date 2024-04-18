Lamar players collide, MCHS loses by four





MCDONALD COUNTY -- The MCHS Mustang Baseball team faced off against the Lamar Tigers on Thursday, April 11. What started as a neck-and-neck race ended with the Lamar Tigers dominating the top of the sixth with eight runs and striding past the Mustangs for a 12-8 win.

In the bottom of the third, spectators stood from their seats out of concern for two Tiger athletes, Alex Wilkerson (No.16) and Logan Kish (No.24), who collided after attempting to catch a ball hit by MCHS athlete Hayden Lett (No.14).

Both players lay on the field, visibly in pain from their injuries, which prompted coaches, including MCHS head coach Heath Alumbaugh, to race to their aid.

"I think [one player] took a head right to the middle of his chest, so we had a little chest issue. He was fine," said Lamar head coach Scott Quincy. "The other one, we're looking at a possible concussion and maybe a broken finger. I don't know."

Both players were assisted off the field and received medical attention.

After a Lamar series of successful hits in the top of the fourth, Alumbaugh replaced pitcher Destyn Dowd (No.15) with Devin Stone (No. 4).

Bases were loaded with Lamar players. The cheers and heckling from spectators ceased. They held their breath and sat on the edge of their seats. To stay ahead in the game, the Mustangs needed to strike out all of Lamar's upcoming batters. Failure would have given Lamar the edge.

Devin did not disappoint. Instead, he dug deep and accomplished his goal, ending the top of the fourth inning with one run.

Unfortunately, Lamar didn't relent but scored eight runs in the top of the sixth for the win.

Alumbaugh commended his players for their will to continue in the fight.

"Probably the biggest test of character is how we responded," said Alumbaugh. We didn't give in. It would have been really easy to give in and turn tail, but we did not do that."

Alumbaugh took a moment to give a shout-out to one of his players, Stone.

"I love that kid. Seriously, he is an outstanding baseball player and an outstanding human being. That's the epitome of what he is."

Stone's efforts showed his skills as both an offensive and defensive player. He struck out Lamar during the top of the fourth and added runs by successfully hitting pitches and assisting his teammates.

Spectators witnessed a defining moment as Stone hit the ball into left field, giving teammate Konner Land (No.21) time to make it home in the bottom of the fifth.

Stone also, at the last moment, leaped into the air and slid across home plate safely.

Other players showed their prowess in the game.

Axeton Bateman (No.5) hit the only successful home run during the game at the bottom of the sixth.

As he walked the bases, teammates cheered and welcomed him to home plate, giving him a well-deserved pat on the back.

MCHS will face off against East Newton on Thursday, April 18, at East Newton High at 4:30.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Lamar baseball athletes, Alex Wilkerson (No.16) and Logan Kish (No.24), collided into each other after attempting to catch a ball hit by MCHS athlete Hayden Lett (No.14). Coaches including Lamar head coach Scott Quincy and MCHS Head coach Heath Alumbaugh rushed to check on the injured players. At that moment, the extent of their injuries weren't known but players were able to walk off the field.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press MCHS baseball head coach Heath Alumbaugh waves on his player Konner Land (No.21) to run to home plate. His run would put MCHS in the lead 5-3.





