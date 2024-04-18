Freeman Health Academy offers healthcare exploration for high schoolers

JOPLIN -- Freeman Health Academy, a program of Freeman Hospital West, is offering high school students a firsthand look at the healthcare industry.

The program allows students interested in healthcare careers to shadow healthcare providers during their daily rounds at Freeman Hospital West. Participants will also engage in healthcare-related outreach activities and educational opportunities.

The academy is designed for students between 16 and 20 years old. Last year, 26 students from nearly a dozen area school districts across three states participated. Hands-on training included simulations, CPR certification, hospital tours, and job shadowing with various hospital departments.

Three sessions are available: June 24-28, July 8-12, and July 22-26. The application deadline is May 31.

For more information, contact Esther Bard in Freeman Professional Development at 417-347-5845 or visit https://freemanhealth.com/professional-development.

About Freeman Health System

Locally owned, not-for-profit, and nationally recognized, Freeman Health System includes Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Hospital East, Freeman Neosho Hospital, and Ozark Center -- the area's largest provider of behavioral health services -- as well as two urgent care clinics, dozens of physician clinics and a variety of specialty services. For more information, visit freemanhealth.com.