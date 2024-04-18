Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify the individual in this WWII McDonald County veteran photo. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. The unidentified individual in this photo is labeled as number 72 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society actively seeks to match names with the faces in the Bonnibel album to safeguard this valuable historical record. If you can identify these people, kindly contact the Library at 417-223-4489 and request to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets. Any assistance in identifying these veterans by comparing photos or offering a point of reference is appreciated.