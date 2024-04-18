Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

A. Anglin & Associates v. Edward L. Wilson. Unlawful detainer.

Capital One, N.A. v. Levi D. Tyler. Suit on account.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC v. Kathryn D Helmer. Suit on account.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC v. Mindy Sanny. Suit on account.

Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Company v. James Grant. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Christy L. Wallis. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Jolie A. Stipp. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Victor H. Williams. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jerry P. Girdner. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Rynthia M. Terrill. Suit on account.

Michael J. Nix v. Director of Revenue. Refusing breathalyzer.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Alice Alexander. Breach of contract.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. Jacquelyn S. Jones. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Braydon D. Brewer. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Timothy J. Wallberg. Suit on account.

Jay Morris v. Wayne Wallingford. Miscellaneous associate civil-other.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jerri L. Taylor. Suit on account.

Rogelio Gabriola Pena v. Dela Cruz Ocampo. Adult abuse stalking.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Eric Noel Bishop. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Danny Raygean Lee Blythe. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Albert Carmel III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Janie Lee Clark. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kendall Ryan Condreay. Trespassing.

Carla Sue Roebuck. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Shawn Phillip England. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended.

Autumn Madelin Jene Graham. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Velky Gutierrez

Shelley Denelle Hawkins. DWI -- alcohol.

Nicolette Joy Hayes. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Bonnie Mae Jackson. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Michelle L. Lite. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lane Allen Morgan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lyndon R. Nesbitt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles Michael Pease. Domestic assault.

Caleb T. Rogers. Animal neglect or abandonment.

Ankit Singh. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael R. Stephen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason Michael Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lucia Virginia Pablo Zacarias. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Trentin D. Ethridge. Child molestation -- child less than 12 years of age.

Christopher Eugene Foster. Possession of controlled substance.

Matthew Wayne Rash. Domestic assault.

Jason Tyler Martin. Domestic assault. Armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Shannon W. Barwick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Samantha L. Garrett. Stealing.

Bryan Cardoza Hernandez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Loretta Ann Kirch. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Van Wilson Jr. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Felonies:

Lloyd Lincecum. Failed to register as a sex offender.