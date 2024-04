Area Farmers Markets

Southwest Missouri Farmers Markets

Downtown Simsberry Farmers Market, Saturdays at 10289 E. State Highway 90, Pineville, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Creekside Farmers Market, Saturdays at 20953 Highway 71, Jane (on the property of Jeff's Auto), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas Farmers Markets

Fayetteville Farmers Markets is open Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bentonville Farmers Market, Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bella Vista Farmers Market, Sundays, will open on Sunday, April 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gravette Farmers Market, Saturdays, will open Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.