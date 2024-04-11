Tree identification hike planned

The city of Bella Vista Planning Division is hosting a tree identification hike in conjunction with its month-long Arbor Day celebrations.

The hike will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Buckingham Trailhead off Trafalgar Road in Bella Vista. Participation is limited to 20 people, and advanced signup is required at the link below.

Master Naturalist Cheryl Hall will lead hikers on an out-and-back route down to the bluffs with a view of Lake Ann and back to the parking area. The route, which includes stops to identify trees and spring wildflowers, will take approximately two hours.

This hike will be approximately 2 miles round trip and is moderately strenuous. Appropriate clothing and shoes are required. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are singletrack, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

There is no cost for this hike.

The Buckingham Trailhead is located off Trafalgar Road on Buckingham Drive. Limited parking is available at the trailhead, and carpooling is encouraged. Please do not park on the right-of-way along Trafalgar Road.

Sign up at https://bit.ly/4aOiRWL. Direct questions to Christopher Hyatt, [email protected] or call 479-268-4980.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.