RELIGION: Let the Son make you free

"They answered him, We be Abraham's seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free? Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed." John 8:33-36

Many think all is well with their souls because of their religious heritage or their membership in a church or denomination. They are convinced that God certainly loves and accepts them as His children because of their church affiliation and their religious works and service.

Jesus said this was far from true. He said, "Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. And the servant abideth not in the house for ever." If one continues in sin, he is a servant of sin, and servants of sin, though they may be outwardly connected with a church or religious gathering, will not continue to be connected with God's church and family.

Jesus explains this in his parables of the wheat and the tares and of the dragnet (Matt. 13:24-30, 36-43; 13:47-50). It is as Jesus said, "Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn. ... As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world. The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity; and shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth" (Matt. 13:30,40-42); and, "So shall it be at the end of the world: the angels shall come forth, and sever the wicked from among the just, and shall cast them into the furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth" Matt. 13:49-50).

It is not enough to be a good Lutheran, Methodist, Baptist, etc. One needs to be set free by the Son of God, who abides forever in God's kingdom. If He who establishes and rules over God's kingdom sets you free, making you a child of God through faith in Christ Jesus and His cross rather than a servant of sin, you shall be free indeed and have an inheritance in God's everlasting kingdom (cf. Gal. 3-4).

What is Jesus' point? Don't trust in your religious heritage, your church membership, or your charitable deeds. As such, you remain enslaved in sin and will find yourself cast out of God's kingdom. Instead, turn from your sinful ways and look to God's Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, for mercy, forgiveness, and a place in God's eternal church and kingdom. Through faith in Jesus and His cross, you will be set free from the guilt and bondage of your sins, be accepted as God's child, and be an heir with Abraham and all others who place their faith and hope in Jesus and His cross.

"For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise" (Gal. 3:26-29).

"If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed."

Dear Son of God and my Savior, forgive my sins in Your blood, shed on the cross for the sins of the world, and make me a child of God and an heir of the everlasting joys of Your kingdom. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected]. More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://mercifulsaviorlutheran.net. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]