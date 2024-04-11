Orchard Dental now open in Gravette

April 11, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

by Susan Holland

Susan Holland/Westside Eagle Observer Dr. Hayden Huett poses on the balcony of his dental practice at 111 Main Street S.E. in Gravette. Huett, a Tontitown native, enjoys the view and says he is happy to return to the area after attending dental school in Tennessee and operating a practice there for a couple of years. He offers a full range of dental services and is looking forward to meeting the needs of patients in northwest Arkansas.
There's a new face on Gravette Main Street with the arrival of a new dentist in the building at 111 Main Street S.E. Dr. Hayden Huett opened his practice March 4, taking over the location formerly occupied by Dr.