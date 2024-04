A new boys 4x200 relay school record was set Friday when the team of Dominic Navin, Aidrian Short, Ryder Martin and Josh Pacheco finished the event in 1:32.70

The previous record was set in 1982 by a team of B.Stancell, M.Mitchell, G.Henson and R.Davis. The new school record put the relay team in 11th place for the event at the Hillcrest Invitational in Springfield.